ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.