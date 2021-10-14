ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE ONON opened at $30.70 on Monday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.