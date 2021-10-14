Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,501. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

