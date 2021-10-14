Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.32. Onion Global shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1,071 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

