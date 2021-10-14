Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Open Text were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 16,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

