Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,151,091 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 5.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $944,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

