Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,355 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oracle were worth $202,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 237,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,915. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

