Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on Orange in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA:ORA opened at €9.40 ($11.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200-day moving average of €9.90. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.