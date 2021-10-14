Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
ORC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
