Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.