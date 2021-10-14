Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post sales of $67.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $67.68 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.38. 65,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

