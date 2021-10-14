Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.71

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 115665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

