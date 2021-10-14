Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 28,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,589,618 shares in the company, valued at C$13,524,054.84.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares purchased 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

