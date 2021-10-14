Ossiam Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

