Ossiam Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 354.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $302.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

