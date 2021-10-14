OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,632 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of OTR Acquisition worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

OTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,855. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

