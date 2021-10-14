OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,632 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 5.00% of OTR Acquisition worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OTR Acquisition by 1,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 487,864 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in OTR Acquisition by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 460,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,537,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,855. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

