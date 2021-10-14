Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Purchases Shares of 51,000 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. The Bancorp accounts for 0.5% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,684,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

