Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 10.7% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,910. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.