Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OXBDF stock remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Thursday. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts recently commented on OXBDF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

