PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.
PCAR stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
