PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

PCAR stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

