Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

