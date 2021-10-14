Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 372,128 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

