Pallapay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $745,294.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $5.97 million and $745,294.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.13 or 0.99944425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.01 or 0.06546627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

