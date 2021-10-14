Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews Sells 13,599 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,490.

TSE PAAS opened at C$31.19 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

