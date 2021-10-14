PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

NYSE:PAR opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $170,987,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $14,219,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 754,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143,206 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

