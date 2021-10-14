Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.64

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.64 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 38941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 over the last quarter.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.