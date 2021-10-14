Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.