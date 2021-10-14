Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

