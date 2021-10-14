Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.37. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.92, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.