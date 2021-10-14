Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.