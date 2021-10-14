Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Melius

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $285.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $200.03 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.70 and its 200 day moving average is $302.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

