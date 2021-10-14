Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,072,980. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

