Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paylocity by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,904. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $298.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

