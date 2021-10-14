Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 2.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

