PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $20.60

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $20.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 5,814 shares changing hands.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.