Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $35,234.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 36,983,079 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.