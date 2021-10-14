PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,744.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $3,744.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,174,127 coins and its circulating supply is 61,504,252 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

