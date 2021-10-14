Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 275.3% in September

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 505,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

