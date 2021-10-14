Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 104,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 678% from the average session volume of 13,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.
About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
