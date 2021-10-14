Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 104,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 678% from the average session volume of 13,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

