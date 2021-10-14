P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 66.9% in September

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. P&F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

