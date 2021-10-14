PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock. PHX Energy Services traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 39082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last three months.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$264.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. Analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

