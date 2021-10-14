Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

