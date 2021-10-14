Pickle Finance Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.46 or 0.00016423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,745,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,123 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.