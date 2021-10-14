PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,041. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

