PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PFL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 100,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,907. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

