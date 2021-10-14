Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.84

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 114347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$269.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,166,500 shares in the company, valued at C$15,931,535. Insiders sold a total of 475,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,750 in the last quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

