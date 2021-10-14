Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $72.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinnacle West Capital traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

