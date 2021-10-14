Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

NDAQ opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $202.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.