Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

