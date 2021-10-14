Pirl Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $48,255.95 and approximately $95.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

